Crews are battling a fire that broke out in a Muskegon building. (Aug. 13, 2022)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a fire that broke out at a Muskegon church’s men’s shelter Saturday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union posted on its Facebook page that crews were sent to Open Gates of Grace Church on Terrace Street near Irwin Avenue after receiving reports of a fire in the basement.

Muskegon Deputy Fire Chief Jay Paulson said that the fire broke out in a tenant’s room on the lower level of the building.

Paulson said everyone evacuated the building.

The conditions of the people who were taken to the hospital are unknown.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or how long crews will be in the area.

The fire remains under investigation.