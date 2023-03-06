Crews on the scene of a fire at Safe Harbor Great Lakes Marina on March 6, 2023.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were called to a fire at a Muskegon boat storage building.

In a post on Facebook, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union said around 11:30 a.m. that crews are battling a fire that broke out at Safe Harbor Great Lakes Marina at 1920 Lakeshore Dr. near McCracken Street.

The union said that responding crews reported seeing heavy smoke from a large boat storage building.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, if anyone was inside the building when it broke out or if anyone is hurt.

The public is asked to avoid the area. The union said, “many gawkers are attempting to access the property and are getting in the way of fire suppression efforts.”

The Muskegon Police Department was called for traffic control.

The fire remains under investigation.