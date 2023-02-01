GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At least eight puppies died in the Muskegon-area home of a woman now charged with animal cruelty, court records say.

Seventy-eight dogs were seized Monday from the Norton Shores home of Lisa Cober, who has presented her home as an animal shelter.

Court records show Cober told investigators that she had at least 22 puppies at the home. She didn’t know how many adult dogs there were. She also told them that eight of the puppies had died and two more had been euthanized due to distemper within the last month. One litter, she said, had died “due to failure to thrive.”

The Norton Shores Police Department said a veterinarian who helped get the dogs from Cober’s home told them 25 were sick or injured. The Harbor Humane Society, which took in some of the dogs from Cober’s property, said it was monitoring a puppy for distemper and another for pneumonia. Others had kennel cough.

Video released by the police department shows a crew of people removing the dogs from the home and a shed in the backyard, picking them up one by one and placing them in carriers to be taken to shelters around the area.

The officer who led the raid on Cober’s home reported seeing overcrowded kennels or dogs in kennels that were too small.

There was feces on the floor, countertops, walls and in the kennels.

“The odor of urine and feces was overwhelming,” the officer wrote in the court record.

A booking photo of Lisa Cober provided by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jen Self-Aulgur, the executive director of the Harbor Humane Society, told News 8 Tuesday that a lot of the dogs had urine scalding, an infection caused by standing in urine.

“It was bad. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I’ve been to a lot of horrible places and seen a lot of horrible things and to have something like this close in our backyard, disguised as a rescue, is a travesty,” Self-Aulgur said.

Health inspectors ultimately deemed the home uninhabitable.

Cober was arraigned Tuesday on a count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals, court records show. Bond was set at $1,000. She’s expected back in court on Feb. 14 for a hearing.