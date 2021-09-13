Docs: Federal charges after man admitted shooting at ATF agent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man faces federal charges for opening fire on a federal agent in August, authorities say.

The agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wasn’t hurt.

Errion Jashawn Patterson is accused of assault of a federal officer using a dangerous and deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Sept. 8.

An ATF agent wrote in the complaint that it happened Aug. 5 when another agent was conducting surveillance as part of the Muskegon Major Crimes Initiative, though the document does not explain what the target of that surveillance was.

The document says the ATF offer was following a van on Catherine Avenue near Spring Street when someone inside the van fired four shots his vehicle. None of those shots are believed to have hit the agent’s car.

The van kept driving. The agent followed and at least six more shots were fired at his vehicle on Isabella Avenue near Getty Street. This time, the agent’s car was hit twice near the passenger’s side headlight.

The van again kept going and the agent kept following. He lost sight of it for a time, but soon found it broken down on Ada Avenue near Madison Street.

The agent said he started his lights and siren and three men standing next to the van ran off. One of them, authorities say, ducked behind a fence and then fired two more shots overtop it. No one was hit.

The shooter then rand off and ditched at least one gun that authorities later found.

Investigators say they identified Patterson using surveillance video from when the van had stopped at a convenience store and found he was wanted on an outstanding assault warrant from 2018.

Patterson was arrested Aug. 27 at a friend’s house in Schaumburg, Illinois, near Chicago.

The ATF says that when Patterson was questioned, he admitted to being the person who fired the shots from the van and from behind the fence, though he said he stopped shooting when he saw the car’s lights and siren.

He said he opened fire because he didn’t know who was following him or why and was scared. He added that he was high at the time because he had been using marijuana.