Council votes to reinstate Muskegon Heights city manager

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights’ city manager has been reinstated after a two-week suspension.

The city council voted to bring back City Manager Troy Bell during a meeting Monday night.

Bell was suspended with pay as the city looked into matters on how he handled city business, including a contractual relationship with a software company and his own pay.

The city also looked into Bell traveling to California for an interview after signing a contract with the city months earlier, committing to serve for three years.

The city says Bell will now be under a 90-day performance review plan.

Authorities in Norton Shores say they’ve reopened an investigation involving Bell reportedly showing a badge and possibly posing as a police officer at Meijer. It is unknown what prompted investigators to reopen the case.