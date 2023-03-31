MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Hoffmaster State Park will be closed for a part of the summer season as construction begins on its roads and facilities on Monday.

“Next week we actually will be closing the gates to this part of the park at 8 a.m. to all traffic and then construction will actually begin,” Melissa VanderVelde, the unit manager with the park, said.

The project proposal was submitted in 2005, according to VanderVelde. Fundings from the American Rescue Plan Act expedited the project to this season.

The $4.5 million project will have two phases. The first phase will close all day-use areas through July 7. During that time, the roads will get a total overhaul, new restrooms will be added and additional sewer lines will be laid.

“We have been maintaining these roads for a very long time,” VanderVelde said. “They’re in pretty rough shape. So we’ve been putting down several tons of hot patch(es) and cold patch(es) over the last 11 years that I’ve been here.”

Once phase one is complete, the park’s campgrounds will close for the remainder of the season. News roads, a second sanitation station and universally accessible campgrounds will be added.

“Our hope is that once we get this project in, once we get it going it will only be one season that we’re affected,” she said.

Access to the beach from outside of the park will be difficult due to construction.

Hoffmaster State Park typically sees 1.3 million guests annually.