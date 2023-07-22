MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of bikers were in downtown Muskegon Saturday for the 17th annual Muskegon Bike Time.

The streets were filled with the sounds of engines. Everywhere you looked, there was a biker and their motorcycle.

“It blows your mind. It really does,” Robin Brown, a biker at the festival, said. “There’s every kind of bike that you could possibly think of. I mean, it’s nuts.”

Brown, who has attended every Muskegon Bike Time since 2007, got his love of motorcycles from his dad.

“He’d bring me in with the sidecar in the air, and Mom would come rushing out the door, hollering at him, ‘You put that boy down,'” Brown said.

Brown camped out for the event this weekend. He said he loves to ride with other bikers.

“It’s total freedom. It’s in the air. You’re in the air. I mean, you can’t beat it,” Brown said.

That freedom can sometimes come with risks: Brown said he has had many close calls on the road.

“I was driving my chopper at the time, and I laid it right down because a car pulled right out in front of me,” Brown said.

With a large number of bikers on the roads this weekend, festival organizers said they want everyone to be safe and take their time while driving.

“When you’re driving and you’re looking in your rearview mirror, a motorcycle can be hidden by the width of a finger. And so we really encourage vehicle drivers to be on the lookout for bikers because they’re everywhere in downtown area,” Tim Lipan, spokesperson for Muskegon Bike Time, said. “But also we’re encouraging all of our bikers to be aware and be safe as well.”

Brown said he looks forward to the festival every year, because it’s like a reunion of family and friends.

“The thing about motorcycling is you got a complete brotherhood no matter what, because we are all brothers in the same, doing the same thing,” Brown said. “We’re loving what we do. And that’s, that’s, that’s the neatest thing in the world.”

The festival ends Sunday at 3 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, there were many events, including an arm-wrestling tournament, free motorcycle rides on new Harley-Davidsons and concerts at the Hot Rod Harley-Davidson dealership.

On Sunday, the Patriot Ride leaves at 11 a.m. and returns to downtown Muskegon at 12:30 p.m.