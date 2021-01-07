Competency exam ordered for man accused in murder, chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of murder in Muskegon County and leading police on a chase was referred for a competency exam on Thursday.

According to court records, Jermaine Bolton is scheduled to be reviewed in front of a judge on April 8.

In September, family members said Bolton was arguing with his dad, also named Jermaine Bolton, before the shooting in Muskegon Heights. According to family, the dad and his girlfriend Stacey Wallace-Johnson were shot multiple times. The dad was seriously hurt and Wallace-Johnson died.

Authorities say Bolton was spotted driving the wrong way on M-37 near Sparta. Kent County deputies attempted to pull him over. As he pulled over, he fired shots at a deputy who was approaching and drove off, then led them on a chase, police say.

Investigators say Bolton then continued onto I-96, driving the wrong way. Bolton fired more shots, hitting a Walker police cruiser. It ended when a deputy crashed into the Bolton’s vehicle near Walker Avenue, stopping him, police say.

Family members say a 24-year-old nonverbal woman was in the backseat of the car during the chase. A deputy was able to pull her out to safety.

During his arraignment in September, Bolton claimed voices were in his head, he was working for the government and had no memory of the rampage.