MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Muskegon is closing in on its final candidate to fill the role of director of public safety. The city held a meet and greet Thursday night.

The two candidates are Tim Kozal, the Ludington police chief, and Derrick Turner, the chief of police for the Mobile, Alabama Airport Authority.

The city recently relaunched it’s search after the only remaining candidate had dropped out of a previous search, citing family reasons.

Both men spoke on why they think they should get the position on Thursday.

“This is a public safety department. I retired from Kalamazoo, I have a lot of experience in public safety,” Kozal said. “I was the chief in Manistee prior to coming to Ludington, in charge of both departments, sort of like this. So it was a no-brainer, an opportunity not sought is an opportunity missed in my book.”

“I see the vision that the city government has here, not only the government but the community,” Turner said. “As you travel around downtown Muskegon and through the neighborhoods of Muskegon, I see the true revitalization that they’re having and the investment that they’re putting into the city, and I want to be a part of it.”

Turner also addressed an improper use of force complaint from 2017 where he grabbed a man’s neck during a dispute while he was an officer in Kalamazoo. He said he’s learned and grown from that experience and looks forward to forging a relationship with the community.

The two also met with labor unions, city leaders and organizations like the Muskegon NAACP on Thursday, the city said.

The interim city manager expects to make a decision within the next couple weeks.