MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Another collegiate baseball season is upon us this summer down in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Clippers have put together another team fully made up of college baseball players who will play at historic Marsh Field once again. Games officially kicked off this week and the team will play a 38-game season with 19 being played at Marsh Field.

The roster is made up of players from several universities in the state of Michigan, as well as players who play at other schools and will be in West Michigan for the summer months.

The goal of the team, and the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League in which the Clippers will play, is to give them extra time to further develop their skills against some real competition during the offseason.

