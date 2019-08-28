Clerk: Muskegon Heights mayor will not be on ballot

A photo of Muskegon Heights Mayor Kimberley Sims. Courtesy of the City of Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Mayor Kimberley Sims will not be on the ballot due to unpaid fines, according to Muskegon County Deputy Clerk Jeanne Pezet.

Pezet, who serves as the county’s elections coordinator, says Sims owed a $250 filing fee from 2015 and had not paid it before the November filing deadline.

Election law stipulates that candidates must have paid all previous filing fees. Therefore, Sims is not certified to be on the ballot, Pezet said.

Pezet says Sims can still run as a write-in candidate if she chooses.