Chief: Wounded officer’s handcuffs used to arrest suspect

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of shooting a Muskegon Heights officer is in police custody.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says 21-year-old Dayvon Malik Davis was armed and wearing body armor when he was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a business near Airline Road and E. Hile Road in Fruitport.

“He was handcuffed with the cuffs of the police officer he shot… You can run but you can’t hide,” Thomas said.

He said a second person, considered a person of interest in the case, has been detained for questioning.

The police chief identified the wounded policeman Tuesday as Officer Robert Kooi. He was shot in the arm while responding to a call at East Park Manor apartments on July 6.

Kooi is in “good spirits” as he recovers from his injury and plans to rejoin the force he’s been a member of for 2.5 years, the chief said.

Thomas commended the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and Michigan State Police for their role in the case. He said he hopes the team effort sends a message to criminals.

“That shows you how fast we can unite,” Thomas said.

Davis is expected in court Tuesday afternoon where he will be formally charged.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat previously said Davis faces several charges, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Maat said Davis will also be charged as a four-time habitual offender, meaning he could get up to life in prison if convicted of the first two charges.

In 2016, Davis was sentenced to prison for bringing a loaded sawed-off shotgun to Muskegon Heights High School. Davis was 17 at the time of the September 2015 crime and was not a student of the school.