Chief: Investigation into officer with KKK item is done

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis says the investigation into Officer Charles Anderson who had a Ku Klux Klan item in his house is done.

Lewis says the investigation concluded no crime was committed.

He noted there is “no smoking gun” and the investigation had “nothing that shocked us.”

Earlier this month, Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave after items associated with a white supremacy group were found at his home.

A Muskegon couple toured Anderson’s Holton-area home that was for-sale when they noticed several confederate flags and a framed KKK document.

The photo of a KKK application in Charles Anderson’s home that Rob Mathis posted on social media. (Courtesy)

One of the home seekers posted a photo of the KKK document to social media and was widely shared. That’s when Muskegon officials were alerted.

Anderson remains on paid leave as the next step is considered.