Chief IDs ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in officer shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Heights police chief announced Monday that a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of shooting an officer.

A photo of scene of a shooting at the East Park Manor apartments in Muskegon Heights.

A Muskegon Heights police officer was shot in the arm while responding to a call at East Park Manor apartments around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers have been looking for the shooter ever since.

On Monday, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dayvon Malik Davis.

“Three full task forces are out there looking for him,” Thomas told 24 Hour News 8. “This person should be classified (as) armed and dangerous.”

Thomas said police body camera footage captured the shooting and is being used as evidence in the case. A warrant has been issued for Davis’ arrest.

“If you see the person, do not confront him,” Thomas emphasized.

Thomas said the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit and Muskegon Heights police officers are searching for Davis. He said undercover plainclothes officers are also on the streets looking for the alleged shooter.

The officer who was shot remained in the hospital Monday but is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

“He’s in good spirits,” Thomas said.

Thomas asked that images of the suspect not be used in news reports because he doesn’t want the suspect to gain fame as a result of his actions. Because the chief described the suspect as “armed and dangerous” and he hasn’t been caught, 24 Hour News 8 is including the suspect’s image provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections’ website.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.