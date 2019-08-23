Chief: Drug deal ends in gunfire, charges against couple

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people face criminal charges after allegedly trying to rob a man before the victim ran over one of them with his car.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says the Aug. 13 incident was a drug deal gone wrong, ending in gunfire.

Todd Cunningham, 38, is charged with armed robbery and a felony firearms charge, both of which are felonies. His wife Trista Neeley, also 38, is charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence.

Cunningham was arrested the same day the alleged attempted robbery happened in an alley near the intersection of Reynolds Street and E. Delano Avenue in Muskegon Heights. A man told police that two masked people tried to rob him. One of them pulled a gun, the man said, so he hit him with his car.

Neeley is expected back in court for a probable cause hearing Aug. 28. Cunningham’s hearing is the next day.