Charges issued in shooting that injured Muskegon Heights officer

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Weapons charges have been filed against a man in connection to a shooting that injured a Muskegon Heights police officer as investigators seek a second suspect.

Michael Curry is accused of being a felon in possession of a gun, third-offense felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, court documents filed Tuesday show. He is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Authorities are still looking for a second suspect and trying to work out whether it was Curry or the other suspect who actually fired the shots that wounded the officer. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said additional charges are expected to be filed in the coming weeks.

The shooting happened Saturday night in Muskegon Heights after police say a driver ignored roadblocks on Hackley Avenue. Police say the officer tried a traffic stop, but the driver took off. The officer gave chase and police say someone in the suspect vehicle opened fire on his cruiser. The officer sustained a graze to his face and a shrapnel wound to his left arm, the police chief told News 8.

The officer, who has been with the department for about four years and whose name has not been released, was treated at the hospital and released to recover at home.

“(The officer is) fine,” Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Maurice Sain said. “It’s my relief that he’s fine.”

Curry was arrested later Saturday night. It’s unclear when he will be arraigned.

The court documents show he was previously convicted of concealed carry and resisting and obstructing police in 2012, possession of a short-barreled shotgun in 2013, attempted resisting or obstruction in 2013 and resisting or obstruction in 2019.