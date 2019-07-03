Charges filed in fatal Muskegon Co. crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An official says charges have been filed in connection to a fatal crash in Muskegon County.

Marissa Marie Galdeen is expected to be charged with two misdemeanor counts of a moving violation causing death, according to Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. May 5 near the intersection on W. Michillinda Road and N. Weber Road in Fruitland Township, north of Muskegon.

Authorities said 77-year-old John Humphreys was driving westbound on W. Michillinda Road when his vehicle was struck at the intersection. Humphreys and his wife, 76-year-old Ruth Humphreys, were killed in the crash.

Maat says Galdeen has not been arraigned as of Wednesday. Galdeen’s attorney is arranging for her to turn herself in, according to Maat.