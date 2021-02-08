Charges dropped against 1 in federal drug trafficking case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has dismissed the case against one of 10 men facing federal drug trafficking charges.

The charges against Daris Markeith-Lee Jefferson was dismissed Feb. 5 and he was ordered released from custody, federal court documents show.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent wrote in his order that authorities had not demonstrated probable cause against Jefferson.

Nine other men still face charges for distributing meth, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Authorities say they seized drugs, guns, cash and jewelry in raids in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.