Catholic Charities building detox center in Muskegon

A courtesy rendering of the detox center at Catholic Charities West Michigan’s new campus planned for 7th Street near W. Laketon Avenue in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Catholic Charities West Michigan is building a new $4.5 million campus in Muskegon that will include a center to help those detoxing from drugs or alcohol.

The detox center, described by CCWM as the first of its kind in the area, is expected to serve more than 700 people each year.

CCWM CEO Chris Slater said in a Tuesday statement that the organization has seen “a significant and unmet need for drug and alcohol detox services in Muskegon.”

The center will have 14 beds and offer three- to five-night stays. A doctor will be among the about 12 new employees running it.

The detox center will be in its own building at the new development going in on 7th Street near the intersection of W. Laketon Avenue and Park Street. The campus will also include space for counseling, family preservation services, foster care, adoption, pregnancy counseling, the Senior Corps volunteer program and a pantry for babies’ and toddlers’ needs. Some 80 people will work there.

A courtesy rendering of the new Catholic Charities West Michigan campus planned for 7th Street near W. Laketon Avenue in Muskegon.

The new facility will neighbor the Muskegon Rescue Mission, which as a food pantry. As a result, CCWM will no longer have its own food pantry but says it will partner with other organizations and offer other food services, including more use of its food truck for the hungry.

CCWM got the 7th Street property through a landswap with Muskegon, giving up its building less than a mile away on 3rd Street in exchange. The CCWM will keep operating out of the 3rd Street building until the new campus is done.

Ground should be broken by the end of the year and the buildings should be ready to open late next year.