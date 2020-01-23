Catholic Charities breaks ground on Muskegon detox center

(A Jan. 23, 2020 courtesy photo shows the groundbreaking ceremony for Catholic Charities West Michigan’s new Muskegon office and detox center. Courtesy: Catholic Charities West Michigan)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Catholic Charities West Michigan is one step closer to opening a detox center in Muskegon.

The nonprofit organization ushered in the project Thursday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Catholic Charities West Michigan says the 4,700-square-foot detox center will be located at 1713 7th Street, just north of West Laketon Avenue on property the organization acquired through a land swap with the city.

The organization says the 14-bed detox center will be the first of its kind in the area, which CEO Chris Slater said has a “significant and unmet need for drug and alcohol detox services.”

A courtesy rendering of the detox center at Catholic Charities West Michigan’s new campus planned for 7th Street near W. Laketon Avenue in Muskegon.

Catholic Charities West Michigan expects to treat more than 700 people at the center each year.

A separate 21,000-square-foot facility on the property will replace the organization’s current office at 1095 3rd Street. It will include a pantry stocked with baby and toddler supplies and space for counseling, foster care, adoption, family preservation and senior services.

Catholic Charities West Michigan says 80 of its employees will work at the new location, which will offer plenty of parking and is near a bus line.

The organization’s office will remain in the current building until the new facility is complete late this year.