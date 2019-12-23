Casnovia Twp. wind farm project called off

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans for a large wind farm located about 20 miles northwest of Grand Rapids have been called off.

A spokesperson for American Electric Power Renewables, which is based in Ohio, says the company has decided to stop development on the Kenowa Ridge project. That project was to be located in Casnovia Township in eastern Muskegon County.

AEP Renewables says the township’s requirements didn’t match what they needed to move forward with an agreement. The company also acknowledged the project’s developer recently died.

Casnovia Township attorneys say litigation involving local homeowners is still pending.

