Casnovia Township greenlights wind farm project

A sign posted in Casnovia Township opposes the installation of a wind farm. (April 24, 2019)

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials in a Muskegon County community have narrowly approved the construction of a controversial wind farm.

The Casnovia Township board OK'd a special land use permit for the Kenowa Ridge Wind Energy Project in a 3-2 vote at a special meeting Tuesday.

But the approval came with conditions focusing on longstanding concerns involving noise, light flickering and safety. Those have not yet been formally presented to American Electric Power, the company managing the project.

Clerk Jennie Powell, Treasurer Gayle Brock and Trustee Dan Winell voted yes. Trustee Jason Jorgensen and Township Supervisor Kelli Ashbaugh voted no.

Ashbaugh told 24 Hour News 8 her concerns center on the turbines infringing on nonparticipating residents. Only 28% of the township's more than 2,800 residents have signed leases for the project, according to March meeting minutes on the township's website.

The wind farm, proposed last year and expected to be up and running by the end of 2020, will consist of as many as 31 turbines within the township's 36 square miles. They're expected to generate enough electricity to power 38,000 homes.