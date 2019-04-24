Muskegon County

Casnovia Township greenlights wind farm project

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 03:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 04:15 PM EDT

Casnovia Township greenlights wind farm project

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials in a Muskegon County community have narrowly approved the construction of a controversial wind farm.

The Casnovia Township board OK'd a special land use permit for the Kenowa Ridge Wind Energy Project in a 3-2 vote at a special meeting Tuesday.

But the approval came with conditions focusing on longstanding concerns involving noise, light flickering and safety. Those have not yet been formally presented to American Electric Power, the company managing the project.

>>Online: Kenowa Ridge Wind Energy Project

Clerk Jennie Powell, Treasurer Gayle Brock and Trustee Dan Winell voted yes. Trustee Jason Jorgensen and Township Supervisor Kelli Ashbaugh voted no.  

Ashbaugh told 24 Hour News 8 her concerns center on the turbines infringing on nonparticipating residents. Only 28% of the township's more than 2,800 residents have signed leases for the project, according to March meeting minutes on the township's website.

The wind farm, proposed last year and expected to be up and running by the end of 2020, will consist of as many as 31 turbines within the township's 36 square miles. They're expected to generate enough electricity to power 38,000 homes.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries