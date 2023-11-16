GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two businesses in Muskegon and Sparta are set to expand, creating more than 60 jobs in total.

Beacon Recycling, Inc. will expand in Muskegon, adding a material services division and buying a new shredder machine, according to a Thursday release from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. Over the next three years, this is expected to create 36 manufacturing jobs and a total capital investment of $17.5 million.

In Sparta, Cascade Die Casting Group, Inc. will add equipment and manufacturing space, the release said. The expansion is projected to generate a total capital investment of $6 million and 30 new jobs.

The expansion of Beacon Recycling is supported by a $500,000 Micro Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, while the growth of Cascade Die Casting Group is supported by a $180,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.