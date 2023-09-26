MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Symphony is paying tribute to the “queen of soul” with a special concert this week, and it is bringing in a special guest to perform some of Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits.

Capathia Jenkins has starred on Broadway and television, and has toured the country performing a variety of shows with orchestras. She said singing Franklin’s songs is an honor.

You can see Capathia Jenkins and Darryl Williams performing “Aretha: A Tribute” with the West Michigan Symphony on Friday at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. Tickets start at $19.