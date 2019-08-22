Brewery pays off Montague student lunch debts

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

MONTAGUE, Mich. (WOOD) — Students of Montague Area Public Schools will head back to school next week free of lunch debt.

The school district announced on Facebook Thursday that Jen and Dan Hain of Fetch Brewing Company had paid off all 171 student lunch accounts that were in the red.

The district said the pair was inspired by a similar act by Mitten Brewing in Northport, which paid $2,700 to erase lunch debts at Suttons Bay district near Traverse City.

Montague students start the new school year Sept. 3.

