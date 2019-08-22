Brewery pays off Montague student lunch debts

A photo Montague Area Public Schools posted on Facebook on Aug. 22, 2019 shows the check from Fetch Brewing Co. to the district to pay off student lunch debt.

MONTAGUE, Mich. (WOOD) — Students of Montague Area Public Schools will head back to school next week free of lunch debt.

The school district announced on Facebook Thursday that Jen and Dan Hain of Fetch Brewing Company had paid off all 171 student lunch accounts that were in the red.

The district said the pair was inspired by a similar act by Mitten Brewing in Northport, which paid $2,700 to erase lunch debts at Suttons Bay district near Traverse City.

Montague students start the new school year Sept. 3.

Many thanks to Jen and Dan Hain of Fetch Brewing Company. Inspired by Mitten Brewing in Suttons Bay they also decided… Posted by Montague Area Public Schools on Thursday, August 22, 2019