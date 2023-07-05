MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a break-in at the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore over the weekend, according to police.

It happened at the clubhouse, which is under construction, according to Monica Turnbull of the Boys and Girls Club.

Police say tools and building materials were stolen. There are no suspects yet but the Muskegon Police Department is investigating, according to Capt. Tim Bahorski.

The construction is projected to be completed before the school year begins. Once it is complete, the clubhouse will feature a fitness center, aquatics center, teen zone, administrative wing and shared office space.