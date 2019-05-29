Break blamed on Muskegon water main’s age

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon city officials say it could take until Friday to finish fixing a busted main that sent a geyser of water spraying across a main thoroughfare.

The water main break was discovered Wednesday morning on Lakeshore Drive near Vanderlinde Street. As of Wednesday night, the break was sealed and neighbors were getting water pressure back.

The city said in a Facebook post that the main, which is more than 100 years old, simply “came apart” while a contract was trying to connect it to a new main.

Westbound Lakeshore Drive and the intersection of Lakeshore and Vanderlinde Street were closed while employees with the Muskegon Department of Public Works worked Wednesday. There should be more road closures Thursday and Friday for at least a few hours while repair work continues.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions

The city said Thursday’s work shouldn’t cause any outages, but Friday’s might. If that happens, customers will get notified. If you see rusty water or get air bubbles, you should run cold water from a spigot or in the bathtub until it clears.