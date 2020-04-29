BR US-31 closed between Montague and Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say Business Route US-31 between Montague and Whitehall was closed Wednesday due to high water levels caused by recent rainfall.

The Whitehall Police Department said the Michigan Department of Transportation closed the road after a recent rain event.

Water levels in that area are not expected to subside until sometime Thursday, police say.

Whitehall officers say it will post an update on its Facebook page once the road is reopened.

In addition, officers say Covell Park on Thompson Street is closed until further notice due to the flooding issues caused by rain.