Muskegon County

BR US-31 reopens around White Lake

Posted: May 30, 2019 04:55 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:19 PM EDT

MONTAGUE, Mich. (WOOD) — Business Route US-31 has reopened near White Lake, though some lane closures remain in effect, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

The road — also named Thompson and Dowling streets — in Montague and Whitehall was shut down earlier this week because of flooding. The water was as deep as 8 inches in places.

On Thursday, MDOT said one southbound lane and two northbound lanes had reopened.

In a series of tweets, MDOT showed crews pumping away water and putting in portable dams.

Road officials said the high water levels on Lake Michigan may have pushed water back into White Lake, causing it to flood. They blamed a snowy winter and heavy spring rains.

**Correction: A previous version of this article mislabeled the road in question as Business Route US-131. It is actually Business Route US-31. We regret the error, which has been corrected.

