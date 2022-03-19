MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore has released plans for the new Clubhouse MKG project.

The Clubhouse MKG project is an effort to establish the 44-year-old building at 900 W. Western Ave as Muskegon County’s community center, the club said. The clubhouse will include the Neal Fitness Center, an aquatics center, Bob & Merle Scolnik Boys & Girls Club, Shape CorpTeen Zone and i’move. There will also be an administrative wing sponsored by the Olthoff Family and shared office space for community partners.

Rendering of the robotics room at the Clubhouse MKG. (Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore)

Rendering of the academic zone at the Clubhouse MKG. (Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore)

Rendering of the pool at the Clubhouse MKG. (Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore)

Blueprint of the first floor at the Clubhouse MKG. (Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore)

Blueprint of the second floor at the Clubhouse MKG. (Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore)

The renovated clubhouse will include a rock-climbing wall, multiple universal changing rooms with lockers and showers, a dry sauna, fitness studios, a music recording studio, a golf simulator, a state of the art STEM lab, an outdoor recreation areas, a youth fishing pier, a community lake access, a commercial kitchen and more.

During the renovations, the building will be shutdown, the club said. All services will be temporarily relocated. More details will be released once plans are finalized.

The club said it has raised 80% of it’s capital campaign goal of $7.5 million for the clubhouse through donations and pledges. Anyone who is interested in donating is asked to visit clubhousemkg.com. The club said there are naming opportunities available for donations ranging from $1,000 to $2 million. This includes a donor pathway brick, specific room dedication, and naming rights for spaces throughout The Clubhouse MKG.