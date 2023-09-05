A fire at the Muskegon Boys and Girls Club was set on purpose, investigators say. (Aug. 12, 2023)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — After an August fire at the Boys and Girls Club in Muskegon, the organization says the damages total between $5 and $7 million.

It will take 6 to 12 months to fix all the damage, entirely clean up the facility and finish planned renovations, the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore said in a Tuesday release.

Originally, the facility planned to wrap up its renovations this fall. Now, the Boys and Girls Club said it could reopen in February at the earliest.

Youth programs will be offered at All Shores Wesleyan starting Sept. 11, and fitness operations will continue temporarily at Kingdom Life Church and Fresh Coast Alliance Training Facilities, according to the release.

The Muskegon Fire Department called the Aug. 12 incident arson, and authorities are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750, the Muskegon Fire Department at 231.724.6792 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.