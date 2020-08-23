Body of boater found in Muskegon River near Mecosta

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have found the body of a man who went missing in a boating accident on the Muskegon River early Saturday evening.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 that a 34-year-old man from Cedar Springs was driving a boat, when it flipped over while traveling down the Muskegon river near 205th Avenue.

After searching for nearly two hours Sunday morning, divers found a body about 10 feet under water that was about 25 yards away from where the boating accident happened.

Police say the body was then taken to a medical examiner to complete their investigation.