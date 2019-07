An undated photo shows the side of a Muskegon police cruiser.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a body discovered in Muskegon Lake last week has been identified.

Officers say the man found dead Wednesday afternoon near the 3500 block of Marina View Point is 43 years old and from Muskegon. Detectives are not releasing his name at the request of his family.

Police say the man was reported missing by relatives on June 21 — five days before his body was discovered in the lake.

A pathologist is working to determine his exact cause of death.