MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was found dead in Muskegon Heights Sunday morning.

Around 10:07 a.m., officers with the Muskegon Heights Police Department responded to a report of a body being found in an alley near East Hovey Avenue & Maffett Street.

Arriving officers found the victim dead. Police said the victim appeared to have been shot several times.

Officers are currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

