DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The body of a Norton Shores, Michigan, woman who was reported missing more than 30 years ago has been identified, investigators in Georgia announced Thursday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the woman was identified as Stacey Lyn Chahorski. Chahorski’s body was found Dec. 16, 1988, on I-59 northbound in northwest Georgia, not far from the Alabama state line.

On Sept. 15, 1988, Chahorski, who was traveling around the country at the time, told her mom she was trying to get from North Carolina to Flint and then back home, Norton Shores police say. When her mother stopped hearing from her, she reported her missing.

She was buried in a Dade County, Georgia, graveyard. Her body will be returned to her family.

The GBI and Dade County investigators worked for years to identify Chahorski. Some methods included creating clay renderings and drawing composites to recreate what she would look like.

In the mid-2000s, GBI submitted more forensic evidence to the FBI lab in Washington, which created a DNA profile that was entered into the missing persons database. A few years later, GBI says, a forensic artist recreated new clay renderings and composites to reflect age progression.

GBI said the FBI’s new type of genealogy investigation — which has been successful in other cold cases and homicide investigations — helped them identify Chahorski using her fingerprints. Norton Shores police say they gathered a fingerprint card from relatives in 2010; that card helped identify Chahorski.

Photo of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, provided by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

GBI is now focused on finding Chahorski’s killer. It urged anyone with information to call 1.800.597.8477 or submit a tip online.

“The biggest problem in being able to solve this case was that we had no identity of the victim, so we had no starting point,” GBI Special Agent Joe Montgomery said. “Plus we already know where she’s from … So with that combined information, I think we have a good probability of solving this case and bringing the killer to justice.”

