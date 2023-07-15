A boat caught fire on Muskegon Lake on July 15, 2023. (Courtesy Todd Peterson)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A boat caught fire on Muskegon Lake Saturday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Muskegon confirmed.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Landing on 7th Street, according to Muskegon Central Dispatch.

The Coast Guard said six people jumped off the boat and were rescued. All six are safely on shore.

Video from Todd Peterson showed the boat burning on the lake.

It is unclear whether there were any injuries.

There is no information on what started the fire as of Saturday evening.