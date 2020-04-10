Blankets memorialize those who have given life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Whitehall woman is honoring the families of those who have donated organs to save lives with a handmade gift.

When Michele Hentschel’s life was taken suddenly in an accident a year and a half ago, it sent shockwaves through their entire family.

“Michele was a giver. She just gave everything of herself to everyone. So when the accident happened, it was just an incredible tragedy,” Andrea Powers, Hentschel’s sister-in-law, said.

But as her family mourned her, 75 other families were able to celebrate a new lease on life because Hentschel was a registered organ donor. Her family was even able to donate her hair through Locks of Love.

“I think every day about how somebody is walking around with her heart the size of Texas and there’s somebody looking through the rose-colored glasses that she always looked through. Those things bring a lot of comfort,” Powers said.

Powers is passing along that comfort to other families who have experienced loss through knitting.

Some of Andrea Powers’ blankets. (Courtesy)

“I made a commitment to do 75 blankets. That’s how many people Michele was able to help,” Powers said.

She has already finished 60. For children, she also making blankets with pop culture characters attached.

Andrea Powers’ knitted characters. (Courtesy)

Though she’s taken a break from blankets to make masks, Powers is committed to continuing giving, just like Hentschel.

“If I can help somebody through their pain, why would I not? And if that brings comfort to even one person, then I’ve done my job,” said Powers.

Powers and her whole family including Hentschel’s extended family have signed up to be organ donors. To mark National Donate Life Month this April, you can do so through Gift of Life.