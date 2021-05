MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers in Muskegon are without power Friday afternoon.

Consumers spokesperson Roger Morgenstern told News 8 that a bird flew into a substation, knocking out power to around 1,537 customers.

According to the utility company’s outage map, crews are working to restore power to the affected customers. The estimated time of restoration is 1:45 p.m. Friday.

The outage was first reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday.