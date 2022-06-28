MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A medical technology company is one step closer to investing $430 million in Muskegon Township, bringing up to 200 jobs to the area.

On Tuesday morning, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved $3 million in grants for Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC to retrofit a shuttered manufacturing facility at 1740 Whitehall Road in Muskegon Township. The board also approved a personal property tax break for up to five years totaling up to $2.7 million.

The 168,000-square-foot facility was previously home to Germany-based BASF, which began winding down its herbicide production facility in 2020, according to our partners at MiBiz. MEDC officials said the facility is no longer open.

Sofie Stille with Global Life Sciences Solutions said they will update the plant to produce and supply chromatography resins used to purify lifesaving therapies and vaccines. Stille said these resins are currently produced solely in Sweden.

In future phases of the project, Global Life Sciences Solutions may expand its operations on the property’s remaining 360 acres that haven’t been developed.

Morgan Carroll, director of business development with Greater Muskegon Economic Development said the Muskegon County project is “probably our largest manufacturing projects in the last couple of decades.”

“(It) will utilize a site that we thought was going to be extremely hard to market and turns out we didn’t have to market it barely at all,” she said.

Global Life Sciences Solutions has no other production facilities within the state. The MEDC says the company was considering five other states for the investment.

“They do see the potential in Michigan’s labor market specifically geared toward production. And providing those benefits to the biotech process and that was really the key driver,” said Jeremy Webb, senior business project development manager with the MEDC.

Global Life Sciences Solutions expects the facility to create up to 200 jobs including manufacturing, engineering and technology and quality control at an average wage of more than $1,800 per week.

“It’s a really great fit for our talent pool and it’s a really great fit for the county as we already have the talent pool and some of the suppliers for the company in the area,” Carroll said.

In addition to the state grants and tax incentives, Muskegon Charter Township expects to approve a real property tax break to support the project.

Webb said Global Life Sciences Solutions is still vetting the Muskegon Township site, ”but for all intents and purposes, that’s where their aim is.” The MEDC says the approved grant would commit the project to Michigan, though not necessarily that site.

If all goes well, Global Life Sciences Solutions will begin adapting the building this year with a goal to begin production in late 2025 or early 2026. The facility would ramp up to full production in 2027 or 2028.