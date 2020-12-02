‘Big Gretch’ beer brewed in Muskegon sells out in minutes

A photo of “Big Gretch: The Return” beer courtesy the Rake Beer Project on Instagram.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon brewery sold out a beer named for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 10 minutes flat.

The “Big Gretch: The Return” from Rake Beer Project came out at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. The company posted on Instagram had sold out in just under 10 minutes.

The can features a drawing of Whitmer wearing sunglasses and wearing a large gold necklace with a Michigan pendant. The beer is described as a petite dry hopped sour saison with mango.

“This is the largest single batch of beer that we have ever produced, and the most cases that we have ever released at once,” the company wrote on Instagram.

It thanked people for the support and reminded them to wear their mask to slow the spread of coronavirus.