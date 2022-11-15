MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police found a BB gun on Muskegon High School property on Tuesday after being alerted to a student having a gun on campus.

Around 11 a.m., the Muskegon Police Department got a tip that a student had a gun at Muskegon High School. Officers searched the student and did not find anything. A BB gun was found on school property in an area where the student had been, police said.

The student was taken off school property and charges are pending, according to police.

MPD officers stayed at the school following the incident to make sure students and staff were safe but police said they believe no students were in immediate danger or were the target of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.