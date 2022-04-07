MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon will have to start searching again for a new police chief after the only remaining candidate dropped out.

Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis announced his retirement in February. The city offered the role to Vincent Acevez, but he turned it down.

He said in a statement he made the decision because of his family.

“It was a wonderful opportunity in an amazing community, but ultimately we decided as a family that it was not best for us at this point. I will always be grateful to the outgoing and incoming city managers and the City of Muskegon for how well they treated my family during our short stay, and the trust they showed in me. Whoever steps into that role will be taking over an outstanding public safety department.” Vincent Acevez

Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell said the city was surprised by the decision. She said she thought he would be a great fit for Muskegon.

She is working on continuing the search and finding a way to ensure there is not a leadership void for the department.