GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An inmate who died in a Muskegon County Jail cell in December 2021 had overdosed on drugs and had two sealed plastic bags in his stomach, according to an autopsy report.

The autopsy ruled the death of Marleon Johnson, 32, was accidental.

The contents of the sealed bags found in his stomach, and another sealed bag found in his jail cell toilet, were sent to a Michigan State Police lab for tests. The autopsy report doesn’t list the results.

State police said they are continuing to investigate the death.

The medical examiner investigator’s report shows Johnson was booked into the jail on Dec. 10 on a weapons violation warrant. That evening, jail nursing staff treated him after he vomited and complained of dizziness.

He admitted he had “shot up crack” shortly before his arrest, the report shows.

The next morning, he was found unresponsive in his cell.

The autopsy showed he died of “toxic effects” of several drugs: the opioids fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and hydrocodone; diphenhydramine, an allergy medicine; and chlorpheniramine, an antihistamine.

He was the third Muskegon County Jail inmate to die in about 2.5 years.

Paul Bulthouse’s death in April 2019 led to criminal charges and a $2.4 million settlement with the county. Four guards are still awaiting trial.

An undated courtesy photo of Paul Bulthouse. (The Bulthouse family)

Wellpath, the Tennessee-based company that provided health care at the jail at the time, also settled with the Bulthouse family for an undisclosed amount.

In February 2020, Tiffany Davis, a 39-year-old mother of three, died of multiple brain hemorrhages after suffering for days with an infection at the jail. She also was under the care of Wellpath. A federal lawsuit is pending.

An undated courtesy photo of Tiffany Davis and her children.

Johnson was under the care of Muskegon-based Healthwest, which provided medical care at the jail after the county fired Wellpath.