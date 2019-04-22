Muskegon County

Authorities: Wanted man arrested after chase, crash

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 10:52 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 11:07 PM EDT

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County authorities arrested a driver Sunday who led them on a chase, crashed a car and then ran away.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Department says that around 6 p.m., city of Muskegon police tried to pull the suspect over because he was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Authorities say the driver took off and city police started chasing him. When the chase crossed out of the city, county deputies took over.

Eventually, the suspect crashed the car along Sheridan Drive near Apple Avenue in Muskegon Township, east of the city. The car crashed through a utility pole and rolled, coming to a stop in a yard.

The suspect got out of the car and ran away, authorities say. A dog was brought in to track him and he was soon arrested.

In all, the incident lasted about an hour.

The suspect wasn't seriously injured in the crash and no one else was hurt.

Authorities say they found a gun in the car that the suspect should not have had.

