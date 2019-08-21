Authorities update Muskegon teen murder investigation

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to update their investigation into a weekend shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy.

Zamarian Cooper was shot in the head outside the Dollar General store near E. Laketon Avenue and Smith Street shortly late Saturday night. He later died at the hospital.

Cooper’s family said he was walking his sister home from a party when he was hit by a bullet that they say was not meant for him.

The Muskegon County prosecutor and police chief will address the case during a 10 a.m. news conference, which will be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

Family members say Cooper was the kind of kid every parent prayed for.

“He played karate. He did martial arts. He plays three different saxophones and he got a scholarship to go to college and play his saxophone,” said his mother, Keata Bailey. “And he can’t do it. He can’t do it.”

Family members also say Cooper wrote his own music and had dreams of one day becoming a police officer.

Cooper leaves behind two sisters, his mother and grandmother who are all demanding the shooter be held responsible and an end to the violence.

Anyone with information in this case can call police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

The Dollar General is accepting donations for Cooper’s family.