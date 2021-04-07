Authorities search for missing teen last seen in Dalton Twp.

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who was last seen in Muskegon County.

Michigan State Police said Benjamin Lawrence Rendulic, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Holton and Beattie road in Dalton Township, northeast of Muskegon.

He is described as being around 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey gym shorts and a blue T-shirt with a motorcycle log.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411 or 911.