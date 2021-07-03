Body of man who drowned in Muskegon Lake recovered

Authorities searching for the missing swimmer on Muskegon Lake Friday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned in Muskegon Lake Friday.

Authorities have identified him as 29-year-old Leonard Carter from Muskegon.

The search started around 3:20 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller said he had gone under water and did not resurface, the Muskegon Police Department said in a Saturday release.

Multiple agencies, including the United States Coast Guard, searched for him for several hours Friday. The search was called off around 10 p.m. due to conditions and resumed Saturday morning.

Officials recovered his body in the early afternoon Saturday, MPD said.

An autopsy has been ordered and an investigation is ongoing, authorities say.