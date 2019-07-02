Authorities: Man burning brush catches fire, dies

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was burning brush overnight in Muskegon Heights accidentally set himself on fire and died, authorities say.

The man’s body was found around noon Tuesday outside a home on Hoyt Street near E. Hackley Avenue, Fire Chief Chris Dean told 24 Hour News 8. Police called in the fire department because there were burn marks on the body.

Dean said the man was burning brush and debris around 2 a.m. when he caught fire and collapsed. There is surveillance video that shows part of what happened.

A dog brought to the scene did not find any evidence of accelerants.

“We do not suspect foul play, just a tragic freak accident,” Dean said.

Dean said intoxication may have hampered the man’s ability to douse the flames.

The man’s name wasn’t released Tuesday afternoon.