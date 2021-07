MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man in Muskegon Lake.

A 29-year-old boater had gone under water around 3:20 Friday and did not resurface, the Muskegon Police Department said in a release.

The Muskegon resident has not yet been found, authorities say.

The search efforts are still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.