MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County inmate died Saturday, officials say.

He was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office told News 8. It said officers conducted CPR, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities have identified him as Marleon Danell Johnson, 32.

The sheriff’s office says Michigan State Police and the Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the death.